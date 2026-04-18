BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals sought in connection with a shots fired incident at South Bay Mall on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. Detectives are seeking to identify several individuals captured on surveillance video in connection with the incident. The individuals are pictured arriving and departing the area on a motor scooter.

Detectives assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) are actively investigating the circumstances of this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District C-6 Detectives at (617) 343-4742.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the following channels:

📞 Phone: 1-800-494-TIPS (8477)
💬 Text: Text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

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