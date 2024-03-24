BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the people involved in an assault and battery in the area of East 2nd Street and M Street on March 17.

Suspect 1 is described as a white male, with a thin build, wearing a Celtics jersey, a tan scally cap, and a dark long-sleeveed shirt or hoodie under the Celtics jersey. Suspects 2 and 3 are described as Black males, a fourth suspect who isn’t pictured was also described as a Black male.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District C-6 Detectives at (617) 343-4742.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)