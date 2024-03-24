BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the people involved in an assault and battery in the area of East 2nd Street and M Street on March 17.

Suspect 1 is described as a white male, with a thin build, wearing a Celtics jersey, a tan scally cap, and a dark long-sleeveed shirt or hoodie under the Celtics jersey. Suspects 2 and 3 are described as Black males, a fourth suspect who isn’t pictured was also described as a Black male.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District C-6 Detectives at (617) 343-4742.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox