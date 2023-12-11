BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials with the Boston Police Department are looking to identify two suspects who made off with $30,000 worth of items after breaking into a Back Bay store overnight.

Authorities released two images of the individuals, who they believe broke into a shop in the area of 47 Newbury St. around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11.

One of the images appeared to show an individual wearing a black hooded-jacket with blue jeans inside of a store, with some type of wrapping around his jaw.

The suspect also visibly had several purses and handbags in their possession as they grabbed more from a shelf.

Another showed a suspect clad in dark-colored clothing and some type of face covering as they walked through the shop.

Image provided by the Boston Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or has any information on the incident is asked to contact Boston PD’s District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.

Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to use the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

