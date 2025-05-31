BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify three people in connection with a vandalism in Roxbury that left a vehicle damaged.

Officers responding to a reported vandalism in the area of 15 Guild St. around 3:30 p.m. Monday determined three people surrounded a vehicle and began throwing rocks at it, including on woman who smashed the windshield with a rock in her hand, causing it to shatter.

The vehicle sustained significant damage.

Suspect One was described as a light-skinned female with pink/red hair, a skinny build, wearing a brown shirt and brown shorts.
Suspect Two was described as a brown-skinned female with puffy brown hair, heavier build, wearing a sweatshirt, black pants, with white sneakers.
Suspect Three was described as a brown-skinned female with brown hair, skinny build, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and brown shoes.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.
Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line:
📱 By Phone: 1-800-494-TIPS
💬 By Text: Text “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

