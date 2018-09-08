Boston police looking to identify assault and battery suspects

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying two men wanted in connection with an assault last month in downtown Boston.

The department shared suspect photos on their website Saturday of two men wanted for an alleged Aug. 25 assault that begin on Hanover Street around 10:44 p.m. and continued onto the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4527.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

