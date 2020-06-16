Boston police looking to identify group of people in relation to recent break-in

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a number of people in connection to a break-in that happened in the Downtown area early in the morning on June 1.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. near 283 Tremont Street, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-5619.

Those wishing to submit an anonymous tip should call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

