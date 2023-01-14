BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged indecent assault on Thursday night in the South End.

The incident occurred in the area of 50 Malden St. around 7 p.m.

Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact District D-4 Detectives at 617-343-4683. If the suspect is observed, please call 9-1-1.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)