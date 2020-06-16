Boston police looking to identify person after cruiser was damaged

BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a person after a cruiser was damaged during a violent night of protests last month.

The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. on May 31 near the intersection of Beacon Street and Tremont Street in Downtown Boston, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-5619.

Those wishing to submit an anonymous tip should call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)