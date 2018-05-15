BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in their investigation of a convenience store robbery in Dorchester last week.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at Maria’s Market in the area of 1760 Dorchester Ave. around 4:35 p.m. on May 2 were told that a suspect had grabbed the entire register containing an unknown amount of cash before fleeing on foot on Santuit Street towards Roseland Street, Boston police said.

The suspect was described as a younger dark-skinned black man with a beard. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black T-shirt over a white T-shirt and black pants.

Detectives released three photos of the person of interest Wednesday, adding that he is not wanted at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call District C-11 detectives at 617-343-4335. Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

