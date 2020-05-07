BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a possible kidnapping in the South End on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call for a possible kidnapping in the area of Harrison Avenue and Northampton Street around 4 p.m.

On arrival, police say the officers were unable to confirm the validity of the incident.

Detectives are hoping to locate the person of interest as part of the ongoing investigation.

The individual is described as being an adult female with dark hear; last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, red shorts or skirt with black pants underneath, and red or crimson shoes. She was also possibly seen entering a vehicle believed to be a gray minivan.

Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the person of interest is asked to call D-4 detectives at (617) 343-5619.

