BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with multiple acts of vandalism and harassment earlier this month.

The individual pictured is wanted in connection with the incidents in the area of Hemenway and Gainsborough streets that primarily targeted Tesla vehicles in the early morning hours from March 11 to March 19, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police at 617-343-9540.

