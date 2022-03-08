BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault in the Back Bay.

The assault happened on Jan. 19 in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street, Boston police announced Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call D-4 detectives at 617-343-4683.

Anonymous tips can be sent in by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

