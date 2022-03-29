BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault in the South End.

The assault happened on March 24 around 12:15 p.m. across the street from the Museum of Fine Art on Huntington Avenue, according to a release issued by the department.

The suspect was last seen running into Ruggles MBTA station.

Anyone with information is asked to call D-4 detectives at 617-343-4683.

Anonymous tips can be sent in by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

