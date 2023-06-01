DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl from Dorchester who has not been seen in over five days.

The Boston Police Department said Aylah Guzman-Lucien was last seen on Saturday, May 27, in the area of 103 Clapp Street in Milton around 4 p.m.

According to police, the teen was going to Randolph to see friends.

Describing her as having a height of 5’2″ and wavy, dark brown hair in a ponytail, the department said the 13 year old is known to frequent the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Morton Street, in addition to the Young Achiever’s School on Outlook Road.

Anyone with information on Guzman-Lucien’s location is asked to contact either 911 or Boston PD’s C-11 Detectives at 617-343-4335.

Those who wish to reach out anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

