Boston Police make 8-year-old boy’s dream come true

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have made a dream come true for an 8-year-old boy who is the newest ‘Dream Kid” chosen by Dream on 3, a Charlotte-based nonprofit that makes sports dreams come true for children with life-altering conditions.

Commissioner William Gross, members of the BPD Command Staff, and BPD Special Operations welcomed Braiden on Wednesday and were excited to enjoy some time with him.

Braiden’s sports dream is to attend a New England Patriots game and meet some of the players but he absolutely adores police officers.

Braiden says, “I want to be a police officer when I grow up because they help people and keep them safe.”

Boston police thank Dream on 3 for allowing them to be part of Braiden’s dream experience.

Boston Police Enjoyed Making a Dream Come True for an 8-Year-Old Boy https://t.co/y96o5KFRA0 pic.twitter.com/fGNdxYTKtY — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 12, 2019

