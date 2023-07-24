BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing at a home for veterans in Dorchester on Monday, police said.

SKY7-HD was over the scene near Hartford Street on Monday afternoon, where a heavy police presence was visible. Later speaking to reporters, Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said first responders arrived at the home after receiving a report of a person stabbed shortly after 12 p.m. On scene, Colon said officers found a man in the home suffering from a stab wound.

“Unfortunately, the adult male did not survive his wounds,” Colon said.

In an update, police said officers arrested Eduardo Bonilla, 43, and charged him with murder.

“We’re going down the street and we see this and it is our neighborhood, so that’s very scary,” said CeCe Spence, who lives near the crime scene. “You don’t even want to come out.”

A van from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was part of the response.

Crime scene investigators were seen wearing gloves and bringing in boxes and evidence bags. Some officers were also seen carrying cameras while others began to interview witnesses.

“It’s unfortunate,” said area resident Cheryl Moore. “Sort of tired of waking up to see bad news about Dorchester, but it is what it is.”

Police previously said they were talking to a person of interest on Monday afternoon, adding that the person of interest and the victim knew each other.

Police were still on scene around the house with crime tape in place around 5 p.m.

While their investigation was ongoing Monday, police said there is no threat to the public.

Boston police have asked anyone with information about this incident to reach out.

The nonprofit Pine Street Inn on its website lists 6 Hartford Street as the site of its Hartford Street House, which provides shelter to 16 homeless veterans.

The Pine Street Inn shared a statement regarding this incident.

“We’re aware of an incident at 6 Hartford Street in Dorchester, which serves as transitional housing for Veterans,” the statement said. “As it is currently an ongoing police investigation, we do not have any further information to provide at this time.”

