Boston police make arrest after incident during traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police made an arrest Thursday night after an incident during a traffic stop in Brighton, police say.

During the traffic stop at the intersection of Cambridge and Saunder streets in Brighton, an officer had his arm inside the window of the car when the suspect fled.

The officer was not injured. He was able to take his arm out of the car before it fled the scene.

The suspect was located less than a mile away a short time later and was taken into custody.

No other details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

