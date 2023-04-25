BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault in the Back Bay over the weekend, police announced.

Police previously asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect after they said an individual was assaulted around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Beacon Street and Public Alley 908.

In an update, police said they arrested 33-year-old Nahom Getaneh around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Atkinson Street and Southampton Street in Boston in connection with the incident Saturday.

Police said Getaneh was wanted on two outstanding warrants on charges including failure to register as a sex offender and possession of Class B drugs. He is also now facing charges of assault with intent to rape and indecent assault and battery linked to the sexual assault on Saturday, police said.

Getaneh is expected to appear in Boston Municipal Court Wednesday morning.

