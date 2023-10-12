DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 39-year-old man from Roslindale was taken into custody this week in connection with a 2022 deadly shooting in Dorchester, according to authorities.

The Boston Police Department said Tony Vance was arrested on charges related to the shooting death of Derrell Russell.

Russell, 33, of Brighton, was found by police after officers were called to the area of 970 Blue Hill Ave. the night of Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Authorities at the time said the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound, and that he was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

More than a year later, Vance was arrested by Boston PD’s Fugitive Task Force, as well as the department’s District D-14’s Drug Control Unit, and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.

Vance was expected to be arraigned at Suffolk Superior Court sometime on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)