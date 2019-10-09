Boston police make arrest in connection with deadly Roslindale shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 23-year-old Norwood man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting earlier this year in Roslindale that left a 24-year-old man dead, police said.

Anderson Lugo is facing charges in connection to the July 17 shooting that killed Daniel Vo, according to Boston police.

Officers responding to the area of 27 Rowe St. at about 3 p.m. pronounced Vo, of Boston, dead at the scene.

Lugo is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge Thursday in Dorchester District Court.

