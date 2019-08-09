Boston police make arrest in connection with Mattapan shooting that killed elderly woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 23-year-old Roxbury man was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting that killed a 74-year-old woman in Mattapan, police say.

Dane Henry is facing charges in connection to the April 6 fatal shooting of Eleanor Maloney, according to Boston police.

Around 5 p.m. on April 6, officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 10 Mattapan Street.

On arrival, they found an elderly woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Maloney was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anthony Davis of Mattapan was also charged in connection to the shooting and was arraigned from his hospital bed on April 8.

Henry is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and manslaughter.

He is due to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Monday.

