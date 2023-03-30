BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say an arrest has been made after a hospital shuttle bus driver was stabbed in Roslindale.

The Boston Police Department said Charles Wilkerson Jr., 27, of Norwood turned himself in Wednesday night, hours after a shuttle bus driver was stabbed in the area of 3841 Washington Street.

According to the department, police were called to the stabbing around 4:46 p.m. and soon located the victim, who was later taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the stabbing appeared to be the result of a road rage incident, and that the suspect had been driving a pick-up truck while the victim was operating a shuttle bus carrying multiple passengers in the run-up to the assault.

“The suspect began to fight with the victim, and subsequently stabbed the victim,” the department stated on their website.

Authorities say Wilkerson has since been charged with Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon.

