Boston police make arrest in deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a Roslindale man in connection with a deadly shooting in Dorchester, officials said.

Homicide detectives conducting an investigation in the area of Aldrich Street on Monday nabbed Frederick O. Reynoso, 26, on charges of murder and armed robbery, according to a post on the Boston Police Department’s website.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 34 Claybourne St. on the evening of June 5 found a man in his 20s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reynoso is slated to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

