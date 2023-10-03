Boston police say a suspect is in custody and that a search for another is ongoing as authorities continue to investigate a shooting in Dorchester that left five people wounded, including two children.

The Boston Police Department said several of its units, as well as Lynn police and US Marshalls, assisted in the arrest of 24-year-old Gianni Johnson of Dorchester, who is facing charges for a shooting on Ames Street that occurred on Sept. 17.

Five people were injured during the shooting, which happened in the area of 50 Ames Street around 8:30 p.m. According to officials, three adults and two juveniles were wounded, with one of the children suffering life-threatening injuries.

As of Oct. 3, Boston police say the child remains in critical condition.

Police said that following his arrest on Monday night, Johnson will be charged with five counts of Assault to Murder, in addition to several firearm-related charges, including Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun.

While Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Tuesday, Boston PD said it is still searching for Micah Ennis, 24, of South Boston, who authorities described as a Black male with a height of 6’2″ and weight of 280 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470 or anonymously via the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

“We commend the cooperation from the residents of our City who are fed up with these reckless acts, and the incredible work and dedication of our Homicide Unit who have been working this case round the clock,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement. “We realize this can’t erase the pain and suffering of the children and adults who were injured in this outrageous shooting. The Boston Police Department will continue to work to hold all of those responsible accountable for violence in our neighborhoods.”

