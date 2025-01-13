BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police made a big drug bust in Dorchester.

Officials said they were executing a search warrant on Roseland Street when they found 38 bags of crack cocaine, a bag of marijuana, 700 packages of unstamped menthol cigarettes, and $2,000 in cash.

Parrish Jones, 58, of Dorchester, was arrested and charged with trafficking of class B, possession with intent to distribute class B, possession with intent to distribute class D, and possession and sale of unstamped cigarettes.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)