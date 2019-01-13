Boston police: Man arrested after holding victim at gunpoint during home invasion

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing several charges after authorities say he forced his way into an apartment on Saturday and threatened one resident at gunpoint.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the middle Neponset Avenue near Loring Street in Hyde Park around 3:30 p.m. spotted 28-year-old Thiago Oliveira who quickly got into the car in question and sped off, according to police.

Investigators then noticed the door of a nearby residence had been kicked open.

The resident of that apartment told officers that Oliveira forced his way into his home and threatened him with a black and silver firearm.

Oliveira allegedly attempted to shoot the victim several times during the altercation, but his weapon malfunctioned, police say.

Oliveira and the victim are known to each other.

Shortly after, officers recovered a discarded firearm less than a mile away from the apartment that matched the victim’s description.

Boston police, with the assistance of BPD SWAT Team, were able to track Oliveira through his electronic monitoring bracelet and arrested him a few hours later when he returned to the Neponset St. apartment.

Oliveira is due to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

