Boston Police: Man busted with AR-15 rifle, more than 350 rounds of ammo at KFC restaurant

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Winthrop man and woman are facing charges after Boston Police say a drug investigation led to a weapons bust outside a KFC restaurant on Tuesday.

Around 1:15 p.m., investigators witnessed 29-year-old Krista McCaffrey engage in what officers believed to be a drug transaction in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Columbia Road, according to police.

A Ford Explorer in which McCaffrey was riding in was stopped and officers found what they believed to be heroin. The driver, identified as 70-year-old Stephen White, told officers that he was armed.

Police say a search of the vehicle yielded a loaded .45 caliber firearm, and AR-15 style rifle with a folding stock and flash suppressor, ten loaded high capacity magazines, and a black tactical ballistic body armor vest.

“There is no need for any citizen in the city of Boston to be carrying high powered weapons of this kind, and there are just too many of these guns out there. My greatest concern is the safety of our residents and neighborhoods, and my officers and I will continue to do our part to keep high capacity firearms and assault rifles off the streets of Boston and out of the wrong hands,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said.

White is charged with unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, among other offenses. McCaffrey faces heroin possession charges.

