Boston police: Man driving stolen vehicle punched, gouged officers in face

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man who was caught driving a stolen vehicle resisted arrest, punched officers, and gouged them in the face after he was stopped in Dorchester late Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers on patrol in the area of 17 Kenberma Rd. observed a motor vehicle they recognized as having been stolen, according to the Boston Police Department.

A query of the vehicle’s registration confirmed that it had been reported stolen out of Malden, officials said.

When officers approached the vehicle, Malik Johnson-Mignott allegedly stated that he did not know who the car belonged, opened the door, and started to get out.

Officers informed Johnson-Mignott that he was under arrest but officials said he grew combative and violently resisted by punching and gouging officers in the face.

He was ultimately subdued after a long struggle and booked on charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

There was no immediate word on when Johnson-Mignott will be called to court.

