Boston police: Man found lying in middle of the road with gun sticking out of his pants

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing gun charges after officers allegedly found him lying in the middle of the road with a pistol sticking out of his pants Sunday, police said.

Officers patrolling Floyd Street in Mattapan at 1:50 a.m. saw a man lying in the road, according to police. When the officers approached the man, they allegedly saw the handle of a gun, later determined to be a loaded .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, sticking out of his front pants pocket.

Michael Curry, 36, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, second offense, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm and being an armed career criminal.

