Boston police: Man shot in apparent road-rage incident

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an apparent road-rage incident that resulted in a shooting Friday afternoon in Dorchester, officials said.

Officers responding around 3 p.m. to the Codman Square section of the neighborhood found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

A pedestrian armed with a gun fired on the driver of a car following an argument, according to police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional details were immediately available.

