Boston police, Mayor Walsh: Win or lose, act responsibly after Super Bowl

BOSTON (WHDH) - In advance of Super Bowl LII, the Boston Police Department and Mayor Marty Walsh reminded the city of Boston to act responsibly on Sunday, win or lose.

“As always, safety is our number one concern and number one priority,” Walsh said Friday. “What we need most is the help from the public. I’m calling on all the fans to help us out in being responsible.”

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says enforcing safety following big games is an area his department specializes in.

“This is our eighth time with the Patriots. Between the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins, we’ve developed this plans and tweaked them,” Evans said.

Police officials sent out memos to colleges across the city, reminding students to keep their behavior in line. They’ve also met with bar managers to warn them against overcrowding and over serving.

Those venturing through the city on Sunday night will see an increased police presence.

“There is going to be plenty of officers in uniform, officers undercover,” Evans said. “We will deploy cameras.”

Evans said temporary parking restrictions will be implemented in certain areas of the city. Restrictions will be in place for Brighton, Kenmore Square, Northeastern University, Faneuil Hall, and North Station.

Starting at around 6 p.m., Kenmore Square, as well as Boylston and Hemenway streets, will be restricted to pedestrian traffic.

Officials reminded fans to celebrate safely and responsibly and that illegal behavior will not be tolerated.

“This our city. We’re Boston. We’re better than other cities. Let’s make sure we win or lose with respect,” Walsh said.

Officials say they don’t foresee any problems following the game.



