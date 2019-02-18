Boston police: Missing elderly man with dementia found safe

BOSTON (WHDH) - A missing 77-year-old man who has early signs of dementia was found safe Monday night, officials said.

Joseph Rigueur, of Dorchester, had not been seen since about 2 a.m. in the area of 162 Devon St., according to Boston police. He was said to be driving a 1994 green Toyota Camry.

“Missing person alert issued for Joseph Rigueur, 77, has been canceled as Mr. Rigueur has been located safe and sound. Thank you to everybody who assisted in the search,” the Boston Police Department said in a tweet.

No additional information was available.

