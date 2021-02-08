Boston police: Missing woman with dementia has been found safe

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman with dementia who was reported missing Monday afternoon has been found safe, police said.

Selenne Feliz, 78, of Jamaica Plain, had last been seen on an MBTA bus in Mattapan around 4:30 p.m.

Boston police announced Tuesday morning that she had been located.

“The Boston Police Department is especially thankful and grateful to all who assisted in the search,” they wrote in a press release.

