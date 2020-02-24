Boston police mourning death of detective who lost battle with Leukemia

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is mourning the loss of an active-duty detective who recently passed away, officials said.

Detective Kerim Hadzi died following a courageous battle with Leukemia, the Boston Police Relief Association said in a tweet on Sunday night.

“Please keep Kerim and his family in your prayers,” the association wrote.

Hadzi leaves behind his wife, Tiffany, and his two young sons, Eddie and Mason.

He had been undergoing treatment at Dana Farber in Boston.

A gofundme page that was set up to support Hadzi and his family has raised more than $90,000 since April.

The @BostonPoliceRA is saddened to report the death of active duty @bostonpolice Detective Kerim Hadzi after a courageous battle with Leukemia. Our thoughts are with his wife Tiffany and his two young sons, Eddie & Mason. Please keep Kerim and his family in your prayers 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/idD6Y8UmSt — Boston Police Relief (@BostonPoliceRA) February 24, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)