Boston police nab 3 after multi-jurisdictional investigation yields guns, drugs, cash

Three people, including a teenage boy, are facing charges after Boston police say a multi-jurisdictional investigation ended with the seizure of guns, drugs and cash.
Officers arrested Brandon Varela, 20, of Avon, Tino Fernandes, 21, of Randolph, and a 16-year-old male from Randolph on firearm and drug-related charges following a traffic stop Thursday night in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Franklin Field Road in Dorchester, officials said.
After the suspects were taken into custody, officers seized a .32 caliber handgun, a bag of heroin, two bags of cocaine and nearly $700 in cash, according to police.
Varela is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession with Intent to distribute class A and B drugs. Fernandes and the teenage suspect are both charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.
The arrests come as the result of a lengthy investigation in conjunction with the Randolph and Braintree Police Departments, officials said.
All three suspects were slated to be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)