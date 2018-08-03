Boston police nab 3 after multi-jurisdictional investigation yields guns, drugs, cash

After the suspects were taken into custody, officers seized a .32 caliber handgun, a bag of heroin, two bags of cocaine and nearly $700 in cash, according to police. Varela is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession with Intent to distribute class A and B drugs. Fernandes and the teenage suspect are both charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The arrests come as the result of a lengthy investigation in conjunction with the Randolph and Braintree Police Departments, officials said.

All three suspects were slated to be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court.