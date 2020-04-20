BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police announced that their search for accused serial arsonist is over Monday night, just hours after soliciting the public for assistance.

William Elliott, 44, of Boston was taken into custody and charged with the burning of personal property and is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Elliot is accused of lighting ten fires across Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood.

Reports came flooding in Friday evening around 6:20 p.m. after three dumpsters were set aflame behind buildings on Newbury Street, Commonwealth Avenue, and Boylston Street, according to the department.

Two more fires were reported in dumpsters behind buildings on Newbury Street and Commonwealth Avenue beginning at 1 p.m.

Five more were reported Sunday behind even more buildings on Newbury and Boylston streets and inside a Public Gardens trash barrel.

Police released a surveillance image of a person they believed to be involved in the incidents earlier in the day on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)