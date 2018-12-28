Boston police nab armed robbery suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Roxbury man is facing an armed robbery charge after police say he robbed someone at gunpoint in Dorchester on Thursday.

Officers responding to a reported robbery in the area of Boston and Howell streets about 9:24 p.m. spoke with a victim who said he had just been assaulted and robbed by a group of men and a woman, according to Boston police.

After spotting the suspects, who fled when officers approached, police arrested Hector Juarbe, who was later identified as the man who had assaulted the victim and stole his belongings, according to police. Juarbe was allegedly caught with the victim’s property and a loaded black 9mm Ruger pistol.

Juarbe is expected to be arraigned Friday on charges including armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

