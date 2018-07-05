Boston police nab burglary suspect with 9 outstanding warrants

BOSTON (WHDH) - A break-in suspect wanted on nine active warrants is expected to face criminal charges following his arrest in Dorchester early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a break-in at a business on Bowdoin Street about 1:15 a.m. spotted a suspect fleeing the building with a large white box containing cash, according to a post on the department’s website.

After canvassing the area, police arrested Jason Tench, 35, of Dorchester, when he was allegedly found hiding in a nearby park with the cash and other evidence.

Police say Tench was wanted on nine active warrants for various burglary-related crimes.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of breaking and entering in the night, malicious destruction of property and larceny from a building.

