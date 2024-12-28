BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a man who was featured on the department’s Most Wanted list.

Christopher Anderson, 39, of Quincy, was arrested Thursday in the area of 88 Bailey St., according to Boston police.

He was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Dorchester District Court on charges of aggravated assault and battery, mayhem, and armed robbery.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

