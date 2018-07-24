Boston police nab ‘major’ tagging suspect

A 22-year-old Quincy man described by Boston police as a “major” tagging suspect was arrested Monday afternoon after an officer conducting an investigation off Commonwealth Avenue spotted him spray painting a section of railroad tracks, police said.

Brett W. Cullen was arrested about 4:30 p.m. by an officer patrolling a bridge above the Charles River, according to a post on the department’s website.

Police say the officer was watching the man to make sure he wouldn’t fall into the water when he saw him allegedly spray paint two sections of railroad track.

“The officer immediately noticed that the suspect had sprayed a tag on the bridge,” police wrote. “The officer was aware that the tagger of this symbol was the subject of an investigation by a Boston Polie detective for a similar tag on the newly renovated Longfellow Bridge.”

Cullen is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Brighton District Court on two counts of felony tagging.