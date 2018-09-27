Boston police nab man accused of shooting 15-year-old girl in store bathroom

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old girl earlier this year in a Boston store bathroom, officials said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Unit located and arrested John Jackson, 24, about 10:51 a.m. Thursday and arrested him in connection with the non-fatal July 17 shooting of a girl in a store on Blue Hill Avenue, according to Boston police.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in a store located at 998 Blue Hull Ave. spoke with witnesses who said they heard a “bang” come from the bathroom and saw a girl on the floor. The suspect, who had just asked for the bathroom key, was seen fleeing the store toward Callender Street.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Jackson is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Dorchester District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm.

