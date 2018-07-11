Boston police nab North Carolina attempted murder suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man wanted for an attempted murder in North Carolina was arrested in Dorchester Tuesday, police say.

Allen Lewis, 36, was arrested by members of the Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Unit on Stoughton Street about 2 p.m. when they noticed him sitting in a parked car, according to a post on the department’s website. A search of his car uncovered a loaded 9mm Ruger firearm.

Lewis was wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting in May in Kingston, North Carolina.

Boston police charged Lewis with illegal possession of a firearm and being a fugitive from justice. Upon his return to North Carolina, he will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans hailed the arrest.

“I want to thank my officers for their never-ending efforts to protect and serve the citizens of our city,” Evans said in a statement. “Thanks to their undeniable courage and bravery, a brazen felon, an individual most assuredly considered armed and dangerous, is behind bars awaiting his return to North Carolina after mistakenly believing he could run, hide and find refuge in a city that has long stood strong against gun violence and those who think it’s okay to fuel it.”

