Boston police nab robbery suspects accused of holding knife to woman’s face

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men accused of trying to rob a woman at knifepoint in Dorchester Tuesday morning are expected to face a judge on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 450 Talbot Ave. about 9:52 a.m. arrested Joseph Lucas, 22, and Audrey Frederick, 20, when they noticed that they matched the description of two suspects who had just been seen grabbing a woman’s purse and trying to steal her phone out of her hands, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, who was able to escape and run into a nearby office building, told investigators Frederick and Lucas had repeatedly tried to rip her purse out of her hands and that Lucas tried to take her iPhone while holding a black folding knife to her face, according to police.

Lucas and Frederick are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on armed robbery charges.

