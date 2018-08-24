Boston police nab suspect in Back Bay assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested a 47-year-old Dorchester man Thursday who was wanted in connection with an assault in the Back Bay last month.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Unit located the man about 8:15 a.m. in the area of 179 Tremont St., according to a post on the department’s website.

The man, whose name was not released, was arrested on charges including assault and battery and assault to murder in connection with an incident that occurred on July 26 in the area of 261 Dartmouth St. in the Back Bay.

He was arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court.

