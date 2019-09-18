Boston police nab suspect in connection with fatal Dorchester shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man was arrested in Manchester, New Hampshire on Wednesday in connection with a shooting near a Dorchester hotel that left one man dead, officials said.

Brian Joyce, of Dorchester, was arrested around 7 p.m. by members of the Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Unit on an active warrant for murder, according to Boston police.

Joyce was wanted in connection with the shooting in the area of 800 Morrissey Boulevard late Tuesday night that claimed the life of 27-year-old Marcus Dunn-Gordon.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)