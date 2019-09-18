Boston police nab suspect wanted in connection to fatal Dorchester shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man wanted for murder in Dorchester was arrested in Manchester, New Hampshire Wednesday, police say.

Brian Joyce, of Dorchester, was arrested around 7 p.m. by members of the Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Unit on an active warrant out of Dorchester District Court for murder, according to a release issued by the department.

Joyce was wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that claimed the life of 27-year-old Marcus Dunn-Gordon.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot in the area of 800 Morrissey Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. found Dunn-Gordon suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to those injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME 27463.

