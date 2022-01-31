BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man is facing charges in connection with a bank robbery in Boston, officials said.

Andrade Jamall, 38, will appear in Boston Municipal Court on charges of unarmed robbery and possession of Class A drugs, according to a release issued by Boston police.

Officers were called to a robbery in progress at the Santander Bank on Boylston Street in the Back Bay shortly after noon on Monday.

Tellers told investigators that Jamall handed them a note before fleeing the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

MBTA Transit Police officers stopped Jamal at the Back Bay MBTA Station and the cash, some other evidence and a small bag of heroin was found on his person.

No other information was immediately available.

