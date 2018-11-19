Boston police nab suspected heroin trafficker

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing heroin trafficking charges after police say a traffic stop led to the discovery of 52 grams of the deadly drug.

An officer conducting a traffic stop on Hyde Park Avenue about 9:05 p.m. Wednesday after spotting a driver in a minivan texting while driving arrested Benjamin Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 34, after 52 grams of suspected heroin was found inside the vehicle, according to Boston police.

Rodriguez-Gonzalez was ordered held $100,000 bail pending his arraignment in West Roxbury District Court.

