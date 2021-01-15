Boston police nab teen wanted in connection with burning of police cruiser

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Framingham teenager wanted in connection with the burning of a Boston police cruiser last year was arrested Friday in New York City as he attempted to board an international flight, officials said.

Police detectives assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office traveled to New York and took the suspect into custody on an outstanding warrant stemming from a night of violent unrest during a George Floyd protest on Sunday, May 31, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding a call for assistance around 9:30 p.m. parked their vehicle at the intersection of Tremont and Bosworth streets in downtown Boston, where it was later vandalized and set on fire.

At the time of his detention, the suspect was attempting to board a one-way, international flight when authorities discovered the outstanding warrant, which had been issued out of the Juvenile Division of Boston Municipal Court.

The suspect, whose name has not been released because of his age, is facing charges including arson of motor vehicle and inciting a riot, police said.

He had been previously arrested on June 11 but was later released.

It’s not clear when he’ll be called to court.

