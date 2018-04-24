Boston police nab woman wanted on 37 warrants

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested a woman Monday who they say was wanted on 37 warrants involving 57 charges stemming from an array of larcenies and other crimes.
Lenita Webb, 31, of the city’s Roxbury section, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 50 Annunciation Road.
Webb committed numerous crimes in and around Boston, which date back to March 2017, according to police.
Webb was slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Roxbury District Court.
The following warrants had been issued for Webb’s arrest:
Boston Municipal Court Straight Warrant issued 01/19/18 for Threats to Commit Crime, Unarmed Robbery and A&B
Boston Municipal Court Straight Warrant issued 02/09/18 for Common and Notorious Thief
Boston Municipal Court Straight Warrant issued 02/09/18 for Larceny Over $250
Boston Municipal Court Default Warrant issued 03/07/17 for Larceny Over $250
Boston Municipal Court Straight Warrant issued 09/22/17 for Larceny Over $250
Boston Municipal Court Straight Warrant issued 10/26/17 for Larceny Over $250
Boston Municipal Court Straight Warrant issued 10/26/17 for Larceny Over $250
Boston Municipal Court Straight Warrant issued 10/26/17 for Shoplifting by Asportation
Roxbury District Court Straight Warrant issued 10/10/17 for Larceny Over $250
Dorchester District Court Straight Warrant issued 01/26/18 for Theft
Dorchester District Court Straight Warrant issued 09/15/17 for Larceny Over $250 and Threats to Commit a Crime
Quincy District Court Default issued 03/17/17 for Larceny Over $250 and Forge/Misuse RMV Document
Quincy District Court Default Warrant issued 03/17/17 for Possession Class B Drugs and Shoplifting by Asportation (2nd offense)
Quincy District Court Default Warrant issued 03/17/17 for Larceny Over $250
Quincy District Court Default Warrant issued 03/17/17 for Larceny from Building
Quincy District Court Straight Warrant issued 07/28/17 for A&B and Unarmed Robbery
Quincy District Court Straight Warrant issued 09/25/17 for Larceny Over $250
Wrentham District Court Straight Warrant issued 04/06/18 for Possession/Use False/Stolen RMV Document and Receiving Stolen Property over $250
Wrentham District Court Straight Warrant issued 11/07/17 for Shoplifting by Concealment (2nd offense) and Larceny Over
Dedham District Court Default Warrant issued 03/09/17 for Larceny Over $250 (2 Counts)
Dedham District Court Straight Warrant issued 03/13/17 for Larceny Over $250 (2 Counts)
Dedham District Court Straight Warrant issued 07/28/17 for Larceny Over $250
Dedham District Court Straight Warrant issued 08/29/17 for Attempt to Commit a Crime and False Fire Alarm
Cambridge District Court issued 02/15/18 for Larceny Over $250
Cambridge District Court Straight Warrant issued 02/15/18 for Larceny Over $250
Waltham District Court Straight Warrant issued 05/09/17 for Larceny Over $250
Malden District Court Default Warrant issued 03/06/17 for Larceny Over $250
Woburn District Court Default Warrant issued 03/20/17 for Rec Stolen Property, Larceny Over $250, Attempt to Commit Crime and Unlawful Possession of Theft Detection Deactivation
Hingham District Court Straight Warrant issued 07/13/17 for Larceny Over $250, A&B, Threats, Larceny from Person and Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon
Peabody District Court Straight Warrant issued 08/09/17 for Larceny Over $250
Plymouth District Court Straight Warrant issued 04/03/18 for Larceny Over $250
Salem District Court Straight Warrant issued 10/17/17 for Larceny Over $250, Vandalizing Property and Common and Notorious Thief
Newton District Court Straight Warrant issued 07/17/17 for Larceny Over $250
Lynn District Court Default Warrant issued 03/21/17 for Larceny Over $250
Marlborough District Court Straight Warrant issued 04/19/18 for Larceny Over $250
